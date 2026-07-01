The power of partnerships: How SPC Free Zone’s unique approach supports SMEs

Enjoy the benefits of an all-in-one licensing authority and self-sufficient ecosystem
For founders starting a business in the UAE, there’s an unwritten fact they must quickly come to terms with: It’s easier than ever to enter the market than it is to stay in it.
In an economic climate defined by evolving technology and dynamic market trends, being part of a stress-tested ecosystem that’s designed for agility, scale, and speed is one of the sharpest competitive advantages for an entrepreneur.
This is exactly where Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) Free Zone positions itself – not just as a licensing authority but as a self-sufficient ecosystem within itself. Since its inception as the world’s first publishing-focused free zone, SPC Free Zone has gradually evolved into a highly integrated hub offering .
While the Free Zone enjoys a reputation for its affordable packages and flexible licenses, many founders are pleasantly surprised to find out that their business license also unlocks access to a powerful network of over 100 partners. Thanks to these partnerships, each founder receives an incredible suite of free benefits worth AED 31,000– including free website services, free software credits, and access to discounted marketing tools.
Even beyond setup, SPC Free Zone continues to play the role of a partner. Many founders are surprised when they find out that their administrative and compliance obligations continue piling up even after setting up. Keeping them in mind, SPC Free Zone offers over sixty “SPC Plus” concierge services, including corporate bank account opening assistance (within 3 working days), tax registration and filing, and bookkeeping services among others; helping entrepreneurs save time and stay compliant.
At the heart of this ecosystem lies two fundamental truths: a business license is an entry point, but partnerships are the lifeblood of every business. Here, an investment in a license is also an investment in the power of partnerships – and like all investments, the wonderful thing about partnerships is that they compound.