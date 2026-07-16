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Dubai to take action against media outlets over false reports and unverified news

Authorities urge media to verify information and rely on official sources only

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Dubai to take action against media outlets over false reports and unverified news
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Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have emphasized that actions will be taken against media organisations that publish false news or unverified information about the emirate, following the circulation of a report claiming explosions had been heard in Downtown Dubai.

In a statement posted on X, the Government of Dubai Media Office said the necessary measures would be taken against outlets that publish inaccurate or unverified reports, in accordance with local and federal laws and regulations. 

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The warning followed a brief Reuters report saying witnesses had heard booms in Downtown Dubai on Thursday. The dispatch did not identify the cause of the sounds or provide further details about any incident. 

The Dubai Media Office rejected the report, describing it as false and confirming that no explosions had occurred in the Downtown area. It also called on media organisations to avoid spreading rumours or information that had not been verified through official channels. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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