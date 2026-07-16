Government says Reuters report is false and urges reliance on official information only
Dubai: The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) has dismissed reports of explosions in Downtown Dubai, reaffirming that Reuters report on the incident is false.
Earlier, Reuters reported that eyewitnesses in Dubai's city centre had told the news agency they heard explosions in the Downtown area. The report circulated as regional tensions remained elevated, prompting widespread attention on social media.
In response, GDMO said the Reuters report regarding explosions in Downtown Dubai was false and stressed that no such incident had occurred.
It urged the public and media organisations to rely exclusively on official sources for accurate information and to refrain from spreading rumours or unverified reports.