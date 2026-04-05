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Headlines vs reality: The world predicts chaos; Dubai proves resilience

Dubai Media Office video rebuts ‘Is Dubai Finished?’ narrative

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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A view of the Dubai skyline
A view of the Dubai skyline
Krishang Pal/Gulf News reader

Dubai has always been on top of things – whether it’s a global pandemic, a move from fossil to more eco-friendly energy or keeping its citizens and residents safe in the face of an aggressor.

Dubai Media Office today (April 5) dropped a video calling for rational thinking in the face of facts – every time there has been a crisis not only has Dubai showed up for its residents, it has gone over and beyond to help them thrive.

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Today, as the region is in its 37th day of strife with US and Israel battling Iran, DMO pointed out that some media had been asking the same old questions: Is Dubai finished?

And it gently noted that headlines can often be different from reality. Because Dubai endures. Dubai is resilient. Even in the face of aggression.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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