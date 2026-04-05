Dubai Media Office video rebuts ‘Is Dubai Finished?’ narrative
Dubai has always been on top of things – whether it’s a global pandemic, a move from fossil to more eco-friendly energy or keeping its citizens and residents safe in the face of an aggressor.
Dubai Media Office today (April 5) dropped a video calling for rational thinking in the face of facts – every time there has been a crisis not only has Dubai showed up for its residents, it has gone over and beyond to help them thrive.
Today, as the region is in its 37th day of strife with US and Israel battling Iran, DMO pointed out that some media had been asking the same old questions: Is Dubai finished?
And it gently noted that headlines can often be different from reality. Because Dubai endures. Dubai is resilient. Even in the face of aggression.