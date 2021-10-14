Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Image Credit: WAM

Washington: The UAE, United States and Israel on Wednesday announced two joint working groups on religious coexistence and energy and water.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Washington on Wednesday.

The tripartite meeting discussed the progress made one year after the signing of Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel and ways to expand cooperation in a number of areas of common interest, as well as regional and international issues.

During a press conference, Sheikh Abdullah thanked Blinken and Lapid for the meeting that reflects the US commitment to building bridges between two successful nations embracing development.

“Our presence here is yet another evidence of our commitment to positively changing the current matters in the region. We succeeded in building a nation that respects the values of tolerance and coexistence,” Sheikh Abdullah said during the conference.

Sheikh Abdullah said he would visit Israel soon as he was invited by Lapid as we both look to take our relations to greater heights of cooperation between our countries.

He said Palestinians will be the most important element for the success of peace in the region. “We cannot talk about the peace without the Palestinians and Israelis and the importance of bringing them together,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

He referred to the growing relations between the UAE and Israel and praised the depth of the UAE’s relations with the US and the two countries’ keenness on strengthening their strategic partnership and cooperation in all spheres.