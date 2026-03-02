Sharjah International Airport announces partial resumption of flights

Partial flight operations return to Sharjah Airport today
Sharjah: Sharjah has announced a limited resumption of flights at Sharjah International Airport starting today, according to the airport authority.
In a statement carried by Sharjah Media Bureau, the authority said the move will be carried out under a defined operational schedule and in coordination with airlines and the relevant entities.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
Passengers were urged to contact their airlines to confirm departure times before heading to the airport.
The airport administration affirmed its commitment to ensuring smooth operations and the efficient delivery of services, in coordination with all concerned authorities, while maintaining the safety of travellers as a top priority.