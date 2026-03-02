GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah International Airport announces partial resumption of flights

Partial flight operations return to Sharjah Airport today

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah Airport posts 14% passenger growth on route expansion.
Sharjah Airport posts 14% passenger growth on route expansion.
Sharjah International Airport

Sharjah: Sharjah has announced a limited resumption of flights at Sharjah International Airport starting today, according to the airport authority.

In a statement carried by Sharjah Media Bureau, the authority said the move will be carried out under a defined operational schedule and in coordination with airlines and the relevant entities.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Passengers were urged to contact their airlines to confirm departure times before heading to the airport.

The airport administration affirmed its commitment to ensuring smooth operations and the efficient delivery of services, in coordination with all concerned authorities, while maintaining the safety of travellers as a top priority.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE airports, airlines pause services amid ongoing regional tensions.

UAE airlines resume limited fights from today evening

57m ago3m read
Airline urges passengers to check status before heading to airport.

flydubai resumes limited flights from tonight

2h ago1m read
The new route will operate 5 flights per week, giving passengers more travel options and boosting air connectivity between the UAE and India.

New Sharjah – India flight launched by SpiceJet

1m read
Passengers pass through upgraded security scanners at Heathrow Airport, where the 100ml liquid limit for hand luggage has now been scrapped on departing flights, following the rollout of new CT screening technology.

After Dubai, Heathrow scraps 100ml security rule

2m read