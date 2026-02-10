GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Airport restores full operations after weather disruption

Flights return to normal after fog and strong winds forced cancellations

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Sharjah Airport said on Tuesday that flight operations have returned to normal schedules from 10am after recent weather-related disruption, citing a swift response by operational teams.

The airport said adverse conditions, including dense fog and periods of strong winds across the country, led to schedule changes, with six flights cancelled and 21 others diverted or rescheduled to prioritise passenger and crew safety.

Airport authorities said operational stability was restored within a short period, reflecting infrastructure readiness and the responsiveness of technical and administrative teams.

The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) said it continues to monitor weather conditions to limit the risk of further disruption.

Travellers were advised to check flight status through the airport’s official website, airline mobile applications or directly with their carriers, especially during periods of seasonal weather fluctuation.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
