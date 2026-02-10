Flights return to normal after fog and strong winds forced cancellations
Sharjah Airport said on Tuesday that flight operations have returned to normal schedules from 10am after recent weather-related disruption, citing a swift response by operational teams.
The airport said adverse conditions, including dense fog and periods of strong winds across the country, led to schedule changes, with six flights cancelled and 21 others diverted or rescheduled to prioritise passenger and crew safety.
Airport authorities said operational stability was restored within a short period, reflecting infrastructure readiness and the responsiveness of technical and administrative teams.
The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) said it continues to monitor weather conditions to limit the risk of further disruption.
Travellers were advised to check flight status through the airport’s official website, airline mobile applications or directly with their carriers, especially during periods of seasonal weather fluctuation.