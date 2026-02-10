Weather conditions across the UAE remain a key factor for travellers over the coming days. The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast generally fair to partly cloudy skies from Tuesday through Saturday, alongside humid nights and an increased risk of fog or mist in coastal and inland areas.

The spokesperson added, “Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines and service partners to minimise disruption to guests and restore normal operations as soon as possible. Guests are advised to check with their airline for the latest flight information.”

From Wednesday to Saturday, forecasters expect similar conditions, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a gradual rise in temperatures from midweek. Humidity levels are likely to stay elevated at night and during early mornings, keeping the possibility of fog or mist in play, particularly along coastal areas and islands.

Temperatures are forecast to reach between 30 and 32°C in coastal and internal areas, while mountainous regions are expected to see cooler conditions ranging from 17 to 22°C. Winds may strengthen at times to 30–35 km/h, with sea conditions remaining slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Tuesday’s bulletin pointed to low cloud formation toward the east, with rising humidity overnight into Wednesday morning. Fog or mist may develop in some coastal and internal locations, particularly during early hours, while winds are expected to remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening.

