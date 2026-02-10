Adverse weather disrupts flights at DXB, with diversions and cancellations reported
Dubai: Operations at Dubai Airports were disrupted early Tuesday after adverse weather conditions affected flight movements at the emirate’s two airports.
Activity at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International has been impacted since the early hours, resulting in the cancellation of 12 flights and the diversion of 23 inbound services.
“Operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been impacted since early Tuesday morning due to adverse weather conditions, resulting in the cancellation of 12 flights and the diversion of 23 inbound services,” a Dubai Airports spokesperson said in a statement to Gulf News.
The spokesperson added, “Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines and service partners to minimise disruption to guests and restore normal operations as soon as possible. Guests are advised to check with their airline for the latest flight information.”
Weather conditions across the UAE remain a key factor for travellers over the coming days. The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast generally fair to partly cloudy skies from Tuesday through Saturday, alongside humid nights and an increased risk of fog or mist in coastal and inland areas.
Tuesday’s bulletin pointed to low cloud formation toward the east, with rising humidity overnight into Wednesday morning. Fog or mist may develop in some coastal and internal locations, particularly during early hours, while winds are expected to remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 30 and 32°C in coastal and internal areas, while mountainous regions are expected to see cooler conditions ranging from 17 to 22°C. Winds may strengthen at times to 30–35 km/h, with sea conditions remaining slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
From Wednesday to Saturday, forecasters expect similar conditions, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a gradual rise in temperatures from midweek. Humidity levels are likely to stay elevated at night and during early mornings, keeping the possibility of fog or mist in play, particularly along coastal areas and islands.
Airlines and airport authorities continue to monitor conditions closely, with travellers advised to stay updated on flight schedules during early morning and late night periods when visibility may be affected.
