GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation
UPDATE

Dubai Airports cancels 12 flights, diverts 23 after early weather disruption

Adverse weather disrupts flights at DXB, with diversions and cancellations reported

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter and Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Travel disruption at Dubai airports after adverse weather.
Travel disruption at Dubai airports after adverse weather.
DXB

Dubai: Operations at Dubai Airports were disrupted early Tuesday after adverse weather conditions affected flight movements at the emirate’s two airports.

Activity at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International has been impacted since the early hours, resulting in the cancellation of 12 flights and the diversion of 23 inbound services.

“Operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been impacted since early Tuesday morning due to adverse weather conditions, resulting in the cancellation of 12 flights and the diversion of 23 inbound services,” a Dubai Airports spokesperson said in a statement to Gulf News.

The spokesperson added, “Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines and service partners to minimise disruption to guests and restore normal operations as soon as possible. Guests are advised to check with their airline for the latest flight information.”

Weather outlook raises caution for travellers

Tuesday’s bulletin pointed to low cloud formation toward the east, with rising humidity overnight into Wednesday morning. Fog or mist may develop in some coastal and internal locations, particularly during early hours, while winds are expected to remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening.

Temperatures are forecast to reach between 30 and 32°C in coastal and internal areas, while mountainous regions are expected to see cooler conditions ranging from 17 to 22°C. Winds may strengthen at times to 30–35 km/h, with sea conditions remaining slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Continued monitoring through the week

From Wednesday to Saturday, forecasters expect similar conditions, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a gradual rise in temperatures from midweek. Humidity levels are likely to stay elevated at night and during early mornings, keeping the possibility of fog or mist in play, particularly along coastal areas and islands.

Airlines and airport authorities continue to monitor conditions closely, with travellers advised to stay updated on flight schedules during early morning and late night periods when visibility may be affected.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai International Airport DXB

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Driving in fog: Safety tips to avoid fines in UAE

Driving in fog: Safety tips to avoid fines in UAE

4m read
Avoid changing lanes unless absolutely necessary. Erratic lane changes can be highly dangerous in foggy conditions.

Weather alert: 9 essential tips for driving during fog

3m read
Fair to partly cloudy skies expected, with mist forming in coastal and inland areas.

Morning fog: Reduced visibility reported on some roads

1m read
Abras cross the Dubai Creek amid cold, hazy conditions.

What is Dur Al Thamanin? Is it making UAE cooler?

2m read