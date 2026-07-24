GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai Airport launches instant Smart Gates eligibility check for travellers

Passengers can confirm Smart Gates eligibility before reaching immigration.

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Airport launches instant Smart Gates eligibility check for travellers
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Airports has introduced a new service that allows passengers to confirm their eligibility to use Smart Gates before reaching passport control, in a move aimed at speeding up immigration procedures and making journeys through Dubai International Airport smoother.

Developed in partnership with Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), the Smart Gates Pre-Eligibility Verification service provides travellers with instant confirmation of whether they can use the automated passport gates.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The service is available through the Pocket Flights platform or by scanning QR codes displayed across airport terminals and boarding gates.

Dubai Airports said the initiative is designed to reduce uncertainty for passengers before they arrive at immigration checkpoints, helping them navigate the airport more efficiently and improving the overall travel experience.

The airport operator added that the latest enhancement is part of its ongoing efforts to streamline passenger services and deliver a faster, more seamless journey for millions of travellers passing through Dubai International Airport.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE passport retains title as world's most powerful

UAE passport retains title as world's most powerful

1h ago1m read
How India’s travel access evolved over two decades—and what the latest visa-free rules mean for your next trip.

India’s 20-year passport slide: Major visa-free updates

4m read
'We'll miss you, Dad': Note voids passport at airport

'We'll miss you, Dad': Note voids passport at airport

2m read
Smart Gates PreCheck tool reveals whether passengers can skip immigration queues and use biometric gates

DXB Smart Gates: Who's eligible and how to check

3m read