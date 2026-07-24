Passengers can confirm Smart Gates eligibility before reaching immigration.
Dubai: Dubai Airports has introduced a new service that allows passengers to confirm their eligibility to use Smart Gates before reaching passport control, in a move aimed at speeding up immigration procedures and making journeys through Dubai International Airport smoother.
Developed in partnership with Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), the Smart Gates Pre-Eligibility Verification service provides travellers with instant confirmation of whether they can use the automated passport gates.
The service is available through the Pocket Flights platform or by scanning QR codes displayed across airport terminals and boarding gates.
Dubai Airports said the initiative is designed to reduce uncertainty for passengers before they arrive at immigration checkpoints, helping them navigate the airport more efficiently and improving the overall travel experience.
The airport operator added that the latest enhancement is part of its ongoing efforts to streamline passenger services and deliver a faster, more seamless journey for millions of travellers passing through Dubai International Airport.