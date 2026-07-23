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US forces launch 12th night of strikes on Iranian military targets

Overnight strikes mark latest phase in US effort to secure regional waters

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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A safety observer signals an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the deck of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as the aircraft carrier transits the Arabian Sea. The F/A-18E is a multirole fighter jet capable of conducting air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.
A safety observer signals an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the deck of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as the aircraft carrier transits the Arabian Sea. The F/A-18E is a multirole fighter jet capable of conducting air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.
@CentCom | X

US Central Command forces began a new round of strikes against Iranian military targets overnight on Thursday (July 23), the military said, as part of an ongoing campaign to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in regional waters.

In a post on X, CentCom stated that strikes commenced at 5:30 pm ET on Wednesday July 22 (1.30am Gulf Standard Time on July 23, 2026) , and “will continue to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters.”

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, with repeated American strikes, now on its 12th night since fighting resumed.

CentCom has conducted multiple rounds of operations targeting Iranian command centres, air defenses, missile and drone sites, coastal facilities and communications networks.

Response to attacks on ships in Hormuz

These actions followed Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and other incidents involving ballistic missiles and drones.

US officials have framed the campaign as necessary to protect freedom of navigation and international shipping after Iran allegedly violated agreements and directly targeted civilian mariners.

Iran has reported casualties and damage from the strikes, while the US has also reported service member losses in related defensive actions.

The latest strikes represent the continuation of a sustained US military response in the CentCom area of responsibility, where American forces have also defended against Iranian drones and missiles while supporting partner nations.

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