US completes eighth consecutive night of strikes against Iran

More than 50,000 US troops remain deployed across the Middle East, ready for action
US forces have carried out an eighth consecutive night of strikes against Iran, US Central Command said in a post on X.
The latest round hit Iranian coastal surveillance sites, air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage locations, according to CENTCOM. The strikes, ordered by the commander in chief, were completed at 11.30pm ET on July 18.
CENTCOM said the operation also struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces it holds responsible for attacks on American service members in Jordan on July 17.
US forces first launched strikes at 6 pm ET, aimed at degrading Iran's ability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and at punishing IRGC forces linked to the Jordan attack, CENTCOM said.
More than 50,000 US troops remain deployed across the Middle East, the command said, with forces prepared for further action.