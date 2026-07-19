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US completes eighth consecutive night of strikes against Iran

More than 50,000 US troops remain deployed across the Middle East, ready for action

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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US completes eighth consecutive night of strikes against Iran
X / CENTCOM

US forces have carried out an eighth consecutive night of strikes against Iran, US Central Command said in a post on X.

The latest round hit Iranian coastal surveillance sites, air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage locations, according to CENTCOM. The strikes, ordered by the commander in chief, were completed at 11.30pm ET on July 18.

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CENTCOM said the operation also struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces it holds responsible for attacks on American service members in Jordan on July 17.

US forces first launched strikes at 6 pm ET, aimed at degrading Iran's ability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and at punishing IRGC forces linked to the Jordan attack, CENTCOM said.

More than 50,000 US troops remain deployed across the Middle East, the command said, with forces prepared for further action.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the US-Iran war.
Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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US-Israel-Iran war

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