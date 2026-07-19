US completes eighth consecutive night of strikes against Iran

The latest round hit Iranian coastal surveillance sites, air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage locations, according to CENTCOM. The strikes, ordered by the commander in chief, were completed at 11.30pm ET on July 18.

US forces have carried out an eighth consecutive night of strikes against Iran, US Central Command said in a post on X.

More than 50,000 US troops remain deployed across the Middle East, the command said, with forces prepared for further action.

US forces first launched strikes at 6 pm ET, aimed at degrading Iran's ability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and at punishing IRGC forces linked to the Jordan attack, CENTCOM said.

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