Strikes aimed at further degrade Iranian assets used to attack ships in Hormuz
The fighting between the US and Iran showed no signs of easing early on Tuesday (July 21, 2026).
After completing its 9th consecutive night of strikes, US forces launched a 10th straight night of operations late Monday (4pm ET, 1am Gulf Standard time on Tuesday, July 21), expanding their campaign to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and further degrade Iran's military capabilities, including missile, drone and maritime assets used to threaten commercial shipping.
The latest US offensive came as the conflict, now fought over control of the Straight of Hormuz, entered an increasingly dangerous regional phase.
"The Strait of Hormuz is a source of Iran’s power and Tehran will never relinquish that leverage," Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said.
“The Americans hope that by prolonging the war, they can extract concessions from us in negotiations,” Bagheri Kani added.
Iran said it had targeted a US military base in Kuwait as part of a broader wave of retaliatory attacks against American allies in the Gulf, following earlier strikes involving Bahrain and Jordan, underscoring fears that the fighting is spreading beyond Iran's borders despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.