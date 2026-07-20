US-Iran War: What UAE residents need to know today (July 20)

Strait of Hormuz risks and aviation warnings raise concerns for UAE residents
Fighting between the US and Iran has entered a dangerous new phase, with fresh US airstrikes, Iranian retaliatory attacks and renewed threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
While the conflict remains outside the UAE, it is beginning to affect air travel, energy markets and regional security.
Here's what UAE residents need to know today:
US launches ninth consecutive night of strikes
The US military carried out a ninth straight night of attacks on Iranian military targets after another American service member was killed in Iraq in an incident involving an Iranian drone, according to US officials.
The latest strikes targeted missile sites, Revolutionary Guard infrastructure and military facilities as Washington vowed to continue operations.
Iran says it struck 'enemy' command centre in Syria
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it had attacked what it described as an "enemy" command centre in Syria, saying the strike was retaliation for recent U.S. attacks.
The claim could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate confirmation from U.S. officials.
Flights from the UAE: Check before you travel
Most flights to and from the UAE continue to operate, but airlines have adjusted schedules and flight paths to avoid conflict zones.
Some routes to Kuwait and parts of Saudi Arabia have experienced delays, cancellations or rerouting, while several international carriers have extended suspensions of selected Gulf services.
Passengers are advised to check directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules may change at short notice.
Oil prices climb above $90
Brent crude rose above $90 a barrel for the first time in weeks as traders reacted to the escalating conflict and continued disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
The strategic waterway normally carries about one-fifth of global oil consumption, and analysts warn prolonged disruption could push prices even higher.
Shipping through Hormuz remains under pressure
A burning vessel was reported to be located off Kumzar, according to a military report cited by the UK maritime agency.
The report of the burning vessel comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.
.Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains sharply reduced as US naval forces continue enforcing restrictions around Iranian ports and Iran maintains threats against vessels it considers to be violating its rules.
Other recent maritime incidents in the region include attacks on the UAE-linked tankers MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa in the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters, which resulted in fires and casualties. Additionally, a Cypriot-flagged cargo vessel, the GFS Galaxy, was also attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, leading to the death of an Indian marine engineer The slowdown has raised concerns over energy supplies and global shipping costs.
UAE continues to urge de-escalation
The UAE has repeatedly called for restraint and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict while closely monitoring developments affecting regional security and commercial aviation. Authorities have also urged the public to rely on official information and avoid sharing unverified reports.
European aviation regulators continue to advise airlines to avoid parts of the Gulf region, including airspace over or near the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the Gulf of Oman because of the risk posed by missiles, drones and possible military activity.
Airlines continue to assess routes on a day-to-day basis.
Check your flight status before heading to the airport.
Follow updates from your airline and UAE authorities.
Expect longer flight times on some routes because of airspace diversions.
Monitor fuel prices, which could remain volatile if tensions continue to escalate.
Rely on official government and airline announcements rather than unverified social media posts.