US-Iran War: What UAE residents need to know today (July 20)

Other recent maritime incidents in the region include attacks on the UAE-linked tankers MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa in the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters, which resulted in fires and casualties. Additionally, a Cypriot-flagged cargo vessel, the GFS Galaxy, was also attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, leading to the death of an Indian marine engineer The slowdown has raised concerns over energy supplies and global shipping costs.