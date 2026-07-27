Hashim Group expands UAE retail network with new hypermarket in Al Yarmook, Sharjah

“Hashim Group has grown over the years because of the trust and support of our customers,” said Mayankutty, Chairman of Hashim Group. “The opening of our seventh branch in Al Yarmook is a proud moment for all of us. We remain committed to serving the Sharjah community with quality products, genuine value and the dependable service that has defined our journey since 1979. Looking ahead, we also plan to continue expanding our presence and serving more communities across the UAE.”