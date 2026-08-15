UAE–India Partnership at 80: From historic ties to shared ambition

Another challenge is the inter-generational transfer of knowledge. Many large Indian businesses in the UAE were established in the 1970s and 1980s. Today’s generation of leaders who are digital natives pursue the ‘what you can build’ paradigm in favour of the ‘who you know’, overlooking decades of hard-earned commercial wisdom and personal relationships. Access to business councils can be democratised. Mentorship programmes could connect veterans with younger tech entrepreneurs. Legacy institutions must become as adept at nurturing innovation as they have been at preserving trust. Our businesses must reflect the values of sustainability, transparency, and innovation that both nations hold in high regard.