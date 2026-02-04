Sheikh Sultan witnesses launch of 23rd Sharjah Heritage Days

He then moved to the Portuguese folk arts platform, where he watched an interactive artistic performance reflecting authentic Portuguese heritage through musical and performance displays that embodied the features of Portuguese cultural identity and showcased the diversity and richness of folk arts. This took place within a framework that reflects the spirit of cultural openness and civilisational dialogue celebrated by Sharjah Heritage Days. Sharjah Ruler also visited the “Flavours of Portuguese Heritage” corner, where he was introduced to prominent traditional dishes, their preparation methods, and the cultural meanings they carry as expressions of Portugal’s culinary heritage.