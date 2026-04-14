Kerala collector's rare stamp collection celebrates 'Proud of UAE' campaign differently
Ajman: When His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, called on citizens and residents to raise the national flag above homes, institutions and buildings, most responded by hoisting the UAE flag in a show of solidarity and national pride.
Dubai resident Imtiaz Qureshi did that and went a step further to celebrate the Proud of UAE campaign in a different way.
The Indian expat and passionate philatelist from Kasaragod, Kerala, who has lived in the UAE for over 20 years, marked the occasion by showcasing a remarkable personal collection: more than 100 UAE-issued stamps featuring the national flag. Each of them commemorates a milestone, achievement, or moment of national significance.
For Imtiaz, director of a lubricants manufacturing and trading company in Ajman and a proud member of both the Emirates Philatelic Association (EPA) and the Kerala Pravasi Philatelic and Numismatic Association (KPPNA), this is far more than a collector's gesture. The UAE is home in the fullest sense of the word.
"The UAE has been my home for more than 20 years,” Imtiaz told Gulf News.
“This country has given my family safety, opportunity, and a deep sense of belonging. My three children were born and raised here, and they proudly consider the UAE their home. For us, this nation is not just a place of residence; it is the foundation of our lives and future," he pointed out.
His journey in philately began at the age of 12, when his grandfather C.H. Abdullah gifted him a stamp album. That small gesture ignited a lifelong passion. His parents, Prof CH Ahmed Hussain and Fareena, nurtured that interest from the start, and today his wife Gazna, a senior IT executive and crochet artist, and their three children (Ishaan, Ayaan and Imaan) continue to support and share in his love for stamps and coins.
Over 35 years, Imtiaz has built a philatelic treasure trove that spans centuries, continents and materials, from stamps made of wood, leather, silk, bamboo and ceramic, to others adorned with Swarovski crystals, gold, silver, platinum and even diamond. His collection spans stamps and coins from more than 150 countries.
In support of the Proud of UAE campaign, Imtiaz is now showcasing the portion of his collection devoted entirely to the UAE flag.
But the collection extends well beyond UAE-issued stamps. It also includes stamps issued by other countries in honour of the UAE flag.
Among them are India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Algeria, Iraq as well as the United Nations.
Adding further depth are first day covers from the UAE and other countries featuring the national flag. "There is a special cover issued by India with the UAE flag, celebrating the enduring friendship between our nations," he said.
His collection also features rare numismatic and digital pieces. A silver commemorative coin issued on Commemoration Day bears the UAE flag, while a separate silver coin marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the UAE.
Among the most prized items are two NFT stamps issued by the UAE. These include one paired with a 1-gram gold bar minted with the Spirit of the Union "Year of the 50th" logo, prominently displaying the UAE flag. That NFT stamp, priced at Dh2,021, remains one of the most expensive items in Imtiaz's extensive collection.
Imtiaz says the timing of sharing this collection feels especially meaningful. Amid a period of regional uncertainty, he expressed his sincere appreciation for the stability and security the UAE has consistently provided.
"From the challenging days of the COVID-19 pandemic to the ongoing regional tensions involving Iran, the UAE has consistently stood as a pillar of stability, security, and unity. We are sincerely thankful to the UAE government for the sense of safety and reassurance we continue to experience every day," he said.
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With 2025 declared the Year of Family, the significance of the moment is not lost on him either.
"The Year of Family holds special meaning for us because the UAE is truly where our family's story belongs. Through this collection, I wish to convey a simple yet sincere message of loyalty, unity, and gratitude," said Imtiaz.
"By proudly hoisting the UAE flag and sharing this collection, we stand together in appreciation of a nation that has provided us with security, opportunity, and a place we are proud to call home,” he added.