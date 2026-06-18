GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

India's NEET crisis deepens after four aspirants die by suicide

Paper leak controversy and exam pressure trigger nationwide concern

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
In this file photo, students arrive at a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) examination centre ahead of the medical entrance exam in India. NEET is one of the country's most competitive examinations and serves as the gateway to undergraduate medical courses.
In this file photo, students arrive at a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) examination centre ahead of the medical entrance exam in India. NEET is one of the country's most competitive examinations and serves as the gateway to undergraduate medical courses.
IANS

Dubai: India's highly competitive medical entrance examination, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), has once again come under scrutiny after four young aspirants allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents across the country within days, reigniting concerns over academic pressure and student mental health.

The incidents come amid ongoing controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2026, after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the May 3 examination following allegations of a paper leak and concerns over examination integrity. The decision, taken after investigations by central agencies, affected more than 2.3 million candidates and led to a nationwide re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The unprecedented cancellation has triggered widespread anxiety among students and parents. Many aspirants had spent years preparing for the highly competitive test and were faced with the prospect of preparing again within a short timeframe. The controversy has also raised questions about the credibility and security of the examination system, prompting renewed calls for reforms and greater transparency.

Protest in Coimbatore:

In Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest on Wednesday demanding justice for Anu Keerthana, a NEET aspirant who allegedly died by suicide.

Demonstrators gathered at the ESI Hospital premises, where her post-mortem examination was conducted, and demanded compensation and support for her family. Anu Keerthana was the daughter of Senthil Prabhu, president of the Coimbatore District TASMAC Employees' Union.

More than 100 CPI(M) workers participated in the protest, alleging that authorities had not announced relief measures similar to those provided in previous student suicide cases linked to examination stress. Protesters said they would continue their agitation until their demands were addressed.

Deaths reported in Uttarakhand, Delhi and Rajasthan:

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand, a 23-year-old NEET aspirant identified as Ria allegedly died by suicide at her residence in the Chandrabani area on Tuesday.

According to police, she had an outstanding academic record, scoring 96.7 per cent in Class 12 and later emerging as a college topper. Officials said she had been under stress related to the NEET re-examination process. A note recovered from the scene reportedly expressed affection for her parents while conveying disappointment over not achieving success in her studies. Police have launched an investigation.

In New Delhi, a 17-year-old NEET candidate, Renu, was found dead at her home in Palam Colony. Delhi Police said a handwritten note indicated that she apologised to her parents for not being able to fulfil their expectations. Investigators said she had appeared for the May 3 examination and was reportedly struggling with depression following the test.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan's coaching hub of Sikar, 22-year-old NEET aspirant Umesh allegedly died by suicide in his accommodation. Authorities recovered a note and have registered a case while investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Renewed focus on student mental health:

The four deaths have renewed debate over the psychological toll of India's high-stakes entrance examinations. Education experts and mental health professionals have repeatedly urged authorities to strengthen counselling services, establish robust support systems and promote greater awareness about stress management among students.

The latest incidents have also intensified calls for examination reforms, with advocates warning that uncertainty, intense competition and performance-related pressure continue to place immense strain on millions of young aspirants pursuing medical careers.

With inputs from ANI

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Restrictions will remain until June 22 as authorities target exam fraud.

India temporarily bans Telegram ahead of NEET re-exam

4m read
NEET UG 2026 re-exam: Admit card release, new timings and key changes

NEET UG re-exam: Admit card update, rules and updates

2m read
NEET UG 2026: Refund portal opens; candidates can submit bank details till May 27

NEET UG refund begins: Key dates and how to apply

2m read
A. Ameen, Head of Operations at Unique World Education, speaking at Edufair in Abu Dhabu

UAE students can study MBBS in India for Dh700 a year

2m read