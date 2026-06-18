The unprecedented cancellation has triggered widespread anxiety among students and parents. Many aspirants had spent years preparing for the highly competitive test and were faced with the prospect of preparing again within a short timeframe. The controversy has also raised questions about the credibility and security of the examination system, prompting renewed calls for reforms and greater transparency.

In New Delhi, a 17-year-old NEET candidate, Renu, was found dead at her home in Palam Colony. Delhi Police said a handwritten note indicated that she apologised to her parents for not being able to fulfil their expectations. Investigators said she had appeared for the May 3 examination and was reportedly struggling with depression following the test.

According to police, she had an outstanding academic record, scoring 96.7 per cent in Class 12 and later emerging as a college topper. Officials said she had been under stress related to the NEET re-examination process. A note recovered from the scene reportedly expressed affection for her parents while conveying disappointment over not achieving success in her studies. Police have launched an investigation.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.