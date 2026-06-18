Paper leak controversy and exam pressure trigger nationwide concern
Dubai: India's highly competitive medical entrance examination, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), has once again come under scrutiny after four young aspirants allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents across the country within days, reigniting concerns over academic pressure and student mental health.
The incidents come amid ongoing controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2026, after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the May 3 examination following allegations of a paper leak and concerns over examination integrity. The decision, taken after investigations by central agencies, affected more than 2.3 million candidates and led to a nationwide re-examination scheduled for June 21.
The unprecedented cancellation has triggered widespread anxiety among students and parents. Many aspirants had spent years preparing for the highly competitive test and were faced with the prospect of preparing again within a short timeframe. The controversy has also raised questions about the credibility and security of the examination system, prompting renewed calls for reforms and greater transparency.
In Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest on Wednesday demanding justice for Anu Keerthana, a NEET aspirant who allegedly died by suicide.
Demonstrators gathered at the ESI Hospital premises, where her post-mortem examination was conducted, and demanded compensation and support for her family. Anu Keerthana was the daughter of Senthil Prabhu, president of the Coimbatore District TASMAC Employees' Union.
More than 100 CPI(M) workers participated in the protest, alleging that authorities had not announced relief measures similar to those provided in previous student suicide cases linked to examination stress. Protesters said they would continue their agitation until their demands were addressed.
In Dehradun, Uttarakhand, a 23-year-old NEET aspirant identified as Ria allegedly died by suicide at her residence in the Chandrabani area on Tuesday.
According to police, she had an outstanding academic record, scoring 96.7 per cent in Class 12 and later emerging as a college topper. Officials said she had been under stress related to the NEET re-examination process. A note recovered from the scene reportedly expressed affection for her parents while conveying disappointment over not achieving success in her studies. Police have launched an investigation.
In New Delhi, a 17-year-old NEET candidate, Renu, was found dead at her home in Palam Colony. Delhi Police said a handwritten note indicated that she apologised to her parents for not being able to fulfil their expectations. Investigators said she had appeared for the May 3 examination and was reportedly struggling with depression following the test.
Meanwhile, in Rajasthan's coaching hub of Sikar, 22-year-old NEET aspirant Umesh allegedly died by suicide in his accommodation. Authorities recovered a note and have registered a case while investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The four deaths have renewed debate over the psychological toll of India's high-stakes entrance examinations. Education experts and mental health professionals have repeatedly urged authorities to strengthen counselling services, establish robust support systems and promote greater awareness about stress management among students.
The latest incidents have also intensified calls for examination reforms, with advocates warning that uncertainty, intense competition and performance-related pressure continue to place immense strain on millions of young aspirants pursuing medical careers.
With inputs from ANI