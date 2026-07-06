From norovirus, vaccines to heat and dehydration, doctors explain how to stay safe abroad
Dubai: Summer means one thing for a lot of UAE residents: a flight out of the heat. But between crowded airports, new food, unfamiliar water and packed itineraries, travel puts your immune system to work too. We asked UAE-based doctors for their advice on staying well this holiday season, from spotting the first signs of a stomach bug to getting the right vaccines before you go.
Norovirus, more commonly known as food poisoning, is one of the most common travel illnesses, and it thrives in exactly the kind of crowded spaces holidaymakers pass through: planes, cruise ships, hotel buffets and busy restaurants.
Both doctors are firm on one point: hand sanitiser alone will not cut it. "Skip the gel. Alcohol hand sanitisers do not penetrate the virus shell, so they will not protect you the way soap and water will," says Dr Slavica Vukovic, Specialist Internal Medicine at RAK Hospital. Dr Amit Kaul, Specialist General Surgery at Medcare Medical Centre, agrees, noting that alcohol-based sanitisers are not always effective against viruses such as norovirus, which makes washing hands thoroughly with soap and water before eating and after using the toilet one of the simplest and most effective habits while travelling.
Dr Vukovic also recommends limiting contact with high-touch surfaces such as handrails, lift buttons and shared door handles, and avoiding sharing towels, cups or cutlery with travel companions. On food, both doctors suggest sticking to freshly prepared, thoroughly cooked meals, steering clear of raw shellfish and any fruit or vegetables you cannot peel yourself, and being cautious with hotel buffets, tap water and ice in destinations where sanitation standards are uncertain.
Children often have close contact with shared surfaces, and they can forget simple hygiene measures when they're excited or distracted.
If prevention does not work out, norovirus symptoms tend to appear fast. "Symptoms typically hit suddenly, 12 to 48 hours after exposure, and last for one to three days," says Dr Vukovic. Watch out for sudden nausea, sharp abdominal cramps, vomiting and frequent loose stools, sometimes alongside a mild fever, chills, headache or general fatigue.
Dr Kaul advises staying well hydrated throughout, particularly after long flights or in warmer climates, and seeking medical attention if symptoms are severe, prolonged, or come with signs of dehydration.
A cold or flu tends to look a little different, building up gradually rather than hitting all at once: a sore throat, runny nose, cough, fever, body aches or unusual tiredness. The advice here is much the same as for any virus: wash your hands often, keep some distance from people who are visibly unwell, rest properly, and keep your fluids up throughout the journey.
Children are more exposed on holiday than parents often realise. "Children often have close contact with shared surfaces, and they can forget simple hygiene measures when they're excited or distracted," says Dr Kaul, which makes them more likely to pick up common travel bugs.
Both doctors recommend a pre-trip visit to a paediatrician, ideally four to six weeks before departure, to check that routine childhood vaccinations are up to date and whether your destination calls for anything extra. "Protect your kids with child-safe insect repellent, and dress them in long sleeves and trousers during peak mosquito hours," Dr Vukovic advises, alongside regular sunscreen and keeping sleep and meal times as close to normal as possible.
It is also worth packing a small family health kit before you leave: a thermometer, any regular medication, age-appropriate fever relief, oral rehydration salts, antihistamines, antiseptic wipes and a few bandages. Dr Vukovic also suggests travel health insurance for the whole family.
If a child develops a persistent fever, repeated vomiting or diarrhoea, breathing difficulties, or seems unusually sleepy or lethargic, both doctors agree it is worth seeking medical advice quickly rather than waiting it out.
Protect your kids with child-safe insect repellent, and dress them in long sleeves and trousers during peak mosquito hours.
Anyone living in the UAE already knows the feeling: stepping out of a cool, air-conditioned mall or car straight into 40°C heat. Those who will be travelling can also relate to the feeling.
According to Dr Vukovic, that rapid switch puts real strain on the body. "Moving quickly between hot outdoor temperatures and cold indoor air stresses the circulatory system. The abrupt shift causes your blood vessels to constrict rapidly, which can trigger tension headaches, fatigue and muscle stiffness," she explains.
Air conditioning itself is not the enemy, both doctors agree, and is in fact an important tool during extreme heat, lowering the risk of heat exhaustion, heatstroke and added strain on the heart. The catch iscprolonged exposure to very dry, recirculated air, which can dry out your eyes, throat and nasal passages, and, according to Dr Vukovic, may even blunt your nose's natural ability to filter out germs. Neglected AC filters can also recirculate dust and mould, worth bearing in mind if you have asthma or allergies.
Both doctors suggest a few simple fixes: drink fluids regularly, dress in layers you can add or remove as needed, avoid sitting directly under very cold air conditioning for long stretches, and give your body a few minutes to adjust whenever you move between indoor and outdoor spaces. During the hottest parts of the day, take regular breaks somewhere shaded or air-conditioned.
Vaccination advice is never one-size-fits-all.
"Travel vaccination recommendations vary depending on the destination, length of stay, planned activities and the traveller's individual health profile," says Dr Malaz Yabrodi, Specialist Internal Medicine at Medcare Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital Sharjah, who sees a rise in summer enquiries for destinations across Asia, Africa and parts of South America, as well as countries with specific entry requirements or higher exposure risks. Both she and Dr Kaul recommend a pre-travel consultation four to six weeks before departure: enough time to review your vaccination records, assess destination-specific risks, complete any recommended schedule and allow immunity to actually develop, rather than discovering a requirement during the visa process or just before you fly. If you are short on time, two weeks is generally the minimum needed for most single-dose vaccines to take effect, though even a last-minute visit to the doctor is better than skipping it altogether.
Families should first confirm that routine vaccinations are up to date for both children and adults, in line with national immunisation schedules, before layering on anything destination-specific. As Dr Yabrodi puts it, travellers should avoid assuming the same vaccinations apply to every trip: depending on where you are headed, additional protection against hepatitis A, hepatitis B, typhoid and other travel-related illnesses may be recommended on top of the basics.
Dr Vukovic breaks down what that preparation can look like in practice. Yellow fever needs only one dose, and it now lasts a lifetime. Typhoid also needs just one dose, though it calls for a booster every two to three years if you travel frequently to higher-risk destinations. Hepatitis A is a two-dose course spread over six months, while hepatitis B needs three doses within six months for anyone not previously vaccinated.
If you have had the hepatitis B vaccine before, a simple blood test to check your antibody levels will show whether a booster is needed. For routine vaccines such as tetanus, polio, MMR and diphtheria, whether you need a booster depends entirely on when you last had them, so it is worth checking your records before you travel. "The best is to visit the doctor prior to travelling," she says.
Travel vaccination recommendations vary depending on the destination, length of stay, planned activities and the traveller's individual health profile.
Yellow fever is where destination really matters. The virus is only found naturally in parts of sub-Saharan Africa and tropical South America, but more than 30 African countries and several South American ones require proof of vaccination for entry, including Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Togo, and Uganda, French Guiana. Other vaccines are recommended for most developing countries , but not mandatory.
Many travellers miss one detail: some countries will also ask for proof of vaccination if you are arriving from, or have recently passed through, one of the countries above, even if your actual destination carries no risk of its own. The vaccine needs to be given at least 10 days before departure for the certificate to be valid, and since requirements can shift, it is worth double-checking with the embassy or a travel clinic closer to your departure date.
A meningococcal vaccine, meanwhile, is compulsory for anyone travelling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj or Umrah. Every pilgrim aged one and above needs proof of the quadrivalent ACWY vaccine, given no less than 10 days before arrival. It is valid for three years if you received the polysaccharide version, or five years for the conjugate version, which is the type most clinics now recommend. Depending on where you are travelling from, Saudi authorities may also ask for proof of polio vaccination.
The doctors also flag the seasonal flu vaccine as worth considering, particularly for older travellers, pregnant women, young children and anyone with an existing health condition, alongside travel health insurance for the whole family.
None of this is complicated, and most of it comes down to habits you already know: wash your hands properly, drink more water than you think you need, and give your body time to adjust to new environments. A little preparation before you leave is usually enough to keep a holiday a holiday, rather than a trip spent looking for the nearest pharmacy.