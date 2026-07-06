"Travel vaccination recommendations vary depending on the destination, length of stay, planned activities and the traveller's individual health profile," says Dr Malaz Yabrodi, Specialist Internal Medicine at Medcare Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital Sharjah, who sees a rise in summer enquiries for destinations across Asia, Africa and parts of South America, as well as countries with specific entry requirements or higher exposure risks. Both she and Dr Kaul recommend a pre-travel consultation four to six weeks before departure: enough time to review your vaccination records, assess destination-specific risks, complete any recommended schedule and allow immunity to actually develop, rather than discovering a requirement during the visa process or just before you fly. If you are short on time, two weeks is generally the minimum needed for most single-dose vaccines to take effect, though even a last-minute visit to the doctor is better than skipping it altogether.