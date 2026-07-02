Love, protest, a 1,454-foot climb, and arrest: Why New York police stormed the Empire State Building spire

Romantic protest turns high-altitude showdown atop New York landmark
Two people who climbed to the top of New York City's iconic Empire State Building and unfurled a peace banner before appearing to get engaged were arrested Wednesday after prompting a major emergency response from the New York City Police Department.
The pair, as shown by NYPD bodycam shared with US media including ABC News, was dressed in black and wearing face coverings, scaled the building's antenna — about 1,454 feet (443 metres) above Midtown Manhattan — without visible safety gear.
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They displayed a black banner bearing the message: "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace."
News helicopter footage then showed the two embracing and appearing to celebrate a marriage proposal before beginning their descent.
Police were called because the climb was unauthorised and posed an immediate safety risk.
Officers from the NYPD's Emergency Service Unit ascended the antenna structure to intercept the climbers, while authorities temporarily cleared the observation deck and restricted access around the landmark.
No injuries were reported.
The pair were taken into custody after descending and face charges including burglary, reckless endangerment and other offenses.
The climbers were later identified as Russian-born urban explorers Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov (also known publicly as Vanya Beerkus), a couple known internationally for scaling skyscrapers and other structures without ropes or harnesses.
Their exploits were featured in the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story.
Authorities have not said how the pair bypassed the Empire State Building's extensive post-9/11 security measures to reach the restricted antenna.
The incident has raised questions about security at one of the world's most recognizable skyscrapers, which attracts millions of visitors annually.
While the banner carried a message promoting peace, officials have not described the act as part of an organized political demonstration.
Instead, investigators believe it combined a publicity stunt, a symbolic peace message and a dramatic marriage proposal carried out atop one of the world's most famous landmarks.