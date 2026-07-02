Love, protest, a 1,454-foot climb, and arrest: Why New York police stormed the Empire State Building spire

Mad love: The pair, as shown by NYPD bodycam shared with US media, dressed in black and wearing face coverings, scaled the building's antenna — about 1,454 feet (443 metres) above Midtown Manhattan — without visible safety equipment. They were later identified as Russian-born urban explorers Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov (also known publicly as Vanya Beerkus). They were taken into custody after descending and face charges including burglary. NYPD