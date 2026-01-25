GOLD/FOREX
American rock climber Alex Honnold completes Taipei 101 skyscraper climb without ropes or safety net

Alex Honnold free-solos Taipei 101 without ropes, thrilling crowds and Netflix viewers

US rock climber Alex Honnold raises his arms from the top of the Taipei 101 building after he successfully free soloed the landmark skyscraper without ropes or safety gear in Taipei on January 25, 2026.
AFP-I-HWA CHENG

American rock climber Alex Honnold climbed the Taipei 101 skyscraper on Sunday without any ropes or protective equipment, thrilling spectators and drawing global attention.

Cheering erupted from a gathered crowd as Honnold began ascending the 508-meter (1,667-foot) tower, gripping horizontal metal beams with his bare hands. Onlookers cheered again when he paused and turned to face them, wearing a red short-sleeve shirt that stood out against the tower.

Live broadcast on Netflix

Honnold’s daring climb was broadcast live on Netflix with a 10-second delay. The ascent, originally scheduled for Saturday, was delayed by 24 hours due to rain, adding to the anticipation.

Technical challenges of the climb

The climber scaled one corner of the building, using small L-shaped footholds and navigating around large ornamental structures jutting from the tower. Taipei 101 has 101 floors, with the middle 64 floors posing the greatest challenge. Known as the "bamboo boxes," these segments feature steep, overhanging climbs followed by balconies where Honnold paused to rest.

Not the first, but the first rope-free

While Honnold isn’t the first to scale Taipei 101, he is the first to do so without a rope. French climber Alain Robert previously ascended the building on Christmas Day 2004 during the grand opening of what was then the world’s tallest building.

Global reaction

The climb drew both excitement and concern, with debates over the ethical implications of broadcasting such a high-risk feat live. Honnold, already famed for his El Capitan free solo, added another extraordinary achievement to his record.

