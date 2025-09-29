‘Victory or Death’: Arrest as French climber scales EU’s tallest skyscraper

Police arrested Leduc, charging him with trespass and endangering public safety
Warsaw’s skyline witnessed high drama when French urban climber Titouan Leduc, 24, attempted to scale the Varso Tower, the tallest skyscraper in the European Union. Leduc, known for his fearless free-climbing exploits, managed to ascend 230 metres of the building before police intervened.
The Varso Tower, standing at 310 metres including its spire, dominates the Polish capital and has become a magnet for thrill-seekers. Leduc’s attempt was his boldest yet, marking a personal record. But his mission — to reach the very top, including the 80-metre antenna — was cut short when authorities intercepted him on the façade.
Leduc reportedly shouted his trademark motto, “Victory or death,” before the climb, underscoring his risky dedication to the extreme sport of “buildering” — urban climbing without ropes or permission. Spectators gathered below as he inched his way up the glass and steel structure, recording the spectacle that quickly spread on social media.
Police arrested Leduc upon bringing him down, charging him with trespassing and endangering public safety. Despite the legal consequences, supporters online hailed his courage and precision.
While his Warsaw climb ended in custody, Leduc has cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s most daring urban climbers.
