World’s highest bridge opens in China — See the stunning views

Spanning 2,890m with a 1,420m central span, China’s new bridge sets mountain record

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, the world’s highest, is seen in China’s southwest Guizhou province on September 27, 2025.
AFP

In a dazzling feat of engineering, China has officially opened the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, now recognised as the world's highest bridge measured from deck to ground, spanning a staggering 625 metres over the Beipan River gorge in Guizhou province.

At 2,890 m in total length and featuring a central span of 1,420 m, the structure also claims the title of the largest-span bridge set within a mountainous terrain. Built in just three years (construction commenced in 2022), it forms part of the Liuzhi–Anlong Expressway, aiming to transform connectivity in this rugged region.

Before its inauguration, the crossing required a two-hour detour. With the bridge now open to traffic, that journey is slashed to just two minutes—a dramatic leap in efficiency. The bridge also overtakes the Duge Bridge (565 m clearance) — located upstream on the same river — as the new height record holder.

At the opening ceremony, local officials, engineers, and residents gathered to celebrate the milestone. Guizhou, long dubbed "the world's bridge museum" for its concentration of high-altitude crossings, adds yet another landmark to its skyline.

Beyond its transport function, the Huajiang Bridge is being positioned as a tourism magnet, featuring a 207-metre sightseeing elevator, sky cafés, and viewing platforms that offer vertiginous panoramas over the canyon below.

As China continues its ambitious infrastructure push, this mega-bridge stands as a testament to the nation's evolving mastery of extreme engineering in challenging terrains.

