The discussions took place during the Foundation’s second Board of Trustees meeting for 2026, chaired by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. The meeting was held at Dubai Medical University Hospital and attended by board members Engineer Yahya Saeed Ahmed Lootah, Engineer Hussein Nasser Lootah, Dr. Mohammed Murad Abdullah, and Dr. Ahmed Al Haddad, along with senior officials.