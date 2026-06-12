Board reviews AI-driven transformation, governance and hospital readiness in Dubai
Dubai: The Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charitable Foundation has reviewed key developments in Dubai Medical University Hospital and Dubai Medical University, with a strong focus on governance, institutional readiness and the integration of smart technologies in healthcare and medical education.
The discussions took place during the Foundation’s second Board of Trustees meeting for 2026, chaired by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. The meeting was held at Dubai Medical University Hospital and attended by board members Engineer Yahya Saeed Ahmed Lootah, Engineer Hussein Nasser Lootah, Dr. Mohammed Murad Abdullah, and Dr. Ahmed Al Haddad, along with senior officials.
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Strategic phase for hospital and university
The Board’s decision to convene at the hospital underscored what officials described as a pivotal phase in the development of both the hospital and the university, which form part of a non-profit academic healthcare ecosystem combining medical care, education, clinical training and advanced technology.
Members reviewed the hospital’s operational readiness and next phase of development, including expansion of services, enhancement of medical facilities, strengthening of technical infrastructure, and reinforcement of governance systems focused on patient safety, service quality and efficiency.
Tour of smart facilities
As part of the meeting, board members toured key facilities, including the AI-powered control room, the elderly care wing, and the VIP wing. They were briefed on ongoing improvements in patient experience systems and the increasing use of smart technologies to support hospital operations and clinical workflows.
Dhahi Khalfan: focus on quality and institutional maturity
Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim said the hospital is entering a stage that requires a more structured institutional approach.
He stressed that the future of healthcare is not defined by service expansion alone, but by building systems capable of managing quality, ensuring patient safety and integrating technology into decision-making.
He added that the hospital’s non-profit academic model gives it a distinct advantage in linking treatment with knowledge, training with practice, and innovation with community needs, calling for “measured growth and performance-based trust.”
Academic and governance updates
The Board also reviewed developments at Dubai Medical University, focusing on strengthening academic and training programmes and aligning them with the evolving needs of the healthcare sector. The aim is to prepare qualified professionals capable of responding to rapid changes in medical practice and healthcare technologies.
Governance, financial oversight and administrative readiness were also discussed, with members emphasising the need for greater clarity, discipline and efficiency in managing ongoing and future development projects.
Yahya Lootah: efficiency before expansion
Engineer Yahya Saeed Ahmed Lootah underlined that the Foundation’s priority is to ensure strong institutional foundations before expansion.
He said the focus is on building an efficiently operating hospital that meets real community needs, supported by qualified talent and performance measurement systems.
He noted that artificial intelligence and smart technologies are central to improving patient access, streamlining operations and enhancing resource management.
“We want a hospital that clearly understands why each service is provided, who it serves, and how its quality is measured before expanding it,” he said.
Community collaboration and next phase
The meeting also included a presentation by representatives of “Goodness Courts,” highlighting potential collaboration in community and humanitarian initiatives, in line with efforts to build more structured and sustainable social impact programmes.
The Board concluded by reaffirming its commitment to advancing the Foundation’s ecosystem through a balanced approach that integrates governance, operational readiness, talent development and advanced technologies.
Officials said this direction will further strengthen the Foundation’s role in healthcare, education and community service, while enhancing the position of Dubai Medical University Hospital and Dubai Medical University as key contributors to the future of healthcare in Dubai and the UAE.