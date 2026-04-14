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UAE passport ranked world’s second most powerful in 2026

 Emirati passport holders gain visa-free access to 187 destinations

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Over the past decade, the UAE passport has advanced 36 places, rising from 38th in 2016 to its current position, where it shares second place with Japan and South Korea.
Over the past decade, the UAE passport has advanced 36 places, rising from 38th in 2016 to its current position, where it shares second place with Japan and South Korea.
WAM/Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The passport of the UAE has climbed eight places to rank second globally and first in the Middle East in the 2026 list of the world’s most powerful passports, published by Henley & Partners.

Holders of the Emirati passport can now travel to 187 destinations without a prior visa. Over the past decade, the passport has advanced 36 places, rising from 38th in 2016 to its current position, where it shares second place with Japan and South Korea.

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The ranking is based on the number of destinations passport holders can access without obtaining a visa in advance, drawing on official data from the International Air Transport Association.

Singapore retained the top spot globally, with visa-free access to 192 destinations. It is followed by the UAE, Japan and South Korea in joint second place. 

Sweden ranked third, while a group of European countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Switzerland, shared fourth place. Austria, Greece, Malta and Portugal followed in fifth position. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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