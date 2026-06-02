GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Tropical storm Jangmi injures 9 in Japan, thousands without power

The entire population of Miyazaki city on the island of Kyushu were urged to evacuate

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A departures board shows a cancelled flight to Okinawa after Severe Tropical Storm Jangmi shut down the airport there as it moved toward mainland Japan.
A departures board shows a cancelled flight to Okinawa after Severe Tropical Storm Jangmi shut down the airport there as it moved toward mainland Japan.
AFP

Tokyo: A severe tropical storm battered southwestern Japan on Tuesday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes, grounding hundreds of flights and injuring nine people.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of high waves, landslides and flooding as storm Jangmi -- which was downgraded from a typhoon -- rumbles northwards after bearing down on the subtropical island of Okinawa on Monday.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The entire population of Miyazaki city on the island of Kyushu -- around 390,000 people -- were urged to evacuate their homes.

Torrential rain and strong winds that felled a 10-metre tree in Okinawa were seen in images reported by local media.

Some 17,000 households on the island and more than 30,000 in the southwestern Kagoshima region were without power Tuesday morning.

Top government spokesman Minoru Kihara said Jangmi had also injured nine people in Okinawa.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that injuries had been caused by Jangmi blowing objects into cars and strong winds causing people to lose their footing.

Kihara warned that public transport in Tokyo and nearby cities could face disruptions Wednesday as the storm approaches.

"For those of you who are living in areas likely to be affected by the storm, please pay close attention to evacuation information issued by your municipalities, and stay mindful of early evacuation," Kihara told a news conference. 

"Please remain vigilant and make sure you take action to protect your life."

Japan's two biggest airliners All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines cancelled a combined 600 flights scheduled for Monday through Wednesday. 

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Japan's Naomi Osaka warms up prior to her women's singles match against Croatia's Donna Vekic on day 5 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Simonne-Mathieu at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 28, 2026.

Fashion-first Osaka gets under opponent’s skin

2m read
Family members of an Ebola victim mourn as the coffin is taken away for burial, at Sofepadi Hospital in Bunia, Congo, Saturday, May 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

Men storm a Congo hospital treating Ebola patients

3m read
Local disaster response crews were deployed in Uttar Pradesh to clear fallen trees, reopen blocked roads and assist trapped residents with chainsaws and cranes. At least 104 people have been killed after violent storms, heavy rain, hail and lightning hit Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, authorities and officials said Thursday, with the Prayagraj area suffering the highest number of casualties.

UAE expresses solidarity with India amid deadly storm

2m read
6.1 earthquake on Hokkaido latest to shake Japan

6.1 earthquake on Hokkaido latest to shake Japan

2m read