UAE expresses solidarity with India, conveys condolences over storm victims

MoFA conveys solidarity with Indian government, people amid storm tragedy
ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of India following the storm that swept through Uttar Pradesh, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, as well as significant damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of India, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
The severe weather struck late Wednesday and continued into Thursday, uprooting trees and electric poles, collapsing homes and infrastructure, and leaving roads blocked by debris, officials said.
At least 104 deaths were confirmed across about a dozen districts, while dozens more were injured and hundreds of homes were damaged, according to the office of the state’s relief commissioner.
In Prayagraj — a historic city known for the pilgrimage site at the confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers — residents described sudden darkness and powerful winds that appeared with little warning.
The storms also damaged agricultural land and livestock, adding to the toll in rural areas that bore the brunt of the downpours and hail.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed authorities to distribute financial aid to affected families within 24 hours and accelerate rescue efforts, saying relief work was underway across the hardest-hit regions.
The violent weather came amid India’s pre-monsoon season, a period from March to June when the northern plains frequently see intense thunderstorms, dust storms and lightning that can cause sudden destruction.
Meteorologists said such events are common but can vary widely in severity and impact depending on local conditions.