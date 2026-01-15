World's weakest passports for 2026 revealed

During the last decade, Kosovo has seen the biggest rise in the ranking, up 38 places (from 97th to 59th since 2016) with access to an additional 43 destinations. Another notable climber is China, which has risen 28 places (from 87th to 59th) over the past 10 years, adding an additional 31 destinations to its total score of 141 countries that its citizens can now visit without a prior visa.