GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE desalination plants in Egypt’s Rafah continue supplying water to Khan Younis under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

Six high-capacity UAE desalination plants keep clean water flowing into Gaza

Last updated:
WAM
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE-run Rafah plants sustain vital water lifeline to Khan Younis amid Gaza crisis
UAE-run Rafah plants sustain vital water lifeline to Khan Younis amid Gaza crisis

UAE desalination plants in Egypt’s Rafah continue to play a vital role in supporting the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, by producing desalinated water and delivering it through the UAE water pipeline project to Khan Younis, helping provide one of the most essential basic needs for residents amid the difficult humanitarian conditions facing the Strip.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The UAE-operated facilities comprise six desalination plants with a combined production capacity of up to two million gallons of water per day. The plants treat and desalinate water before pumping it through the dedicated UAE pipeline into the Gaza Strip, benefiting Palestinians in the targeted areas, particularly Khan Younis.

The facilities are overseen by an Emirati engineering team working as part of the UAE humanitarian aid mission in Al Arish, supported by an Egyptian engineering team.

Specialist teams monitor operations, production and water pumping around the clock on a daily basis to ensure the uninterrupted flow of water and its efficient delivery to beneficiaries inside Gaza.

The desalination plants form part of a series of vital humanitarian projects implemented by the UAE to support the water sector in Gaza, which continues to face significant challenges in infrastructure and basic services. Desalinated water remains one of the most important forms of direct assistance addressing the daily needs of the population.

The UAE desalination plants in Egypt’s Rafah reflect the close cooperation and coordination between various Egyptian authorities and Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. Egyptian official entities continue to provide all necessary support and facilitation to ensure the smooth operation of the plants and the continuation of humanitarian efforts, underscoring the deep-rooted fraternal and historic ties between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched by the UAE to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, continues to implement a wide range of humanitarian, relief and medical initiatives through land convoys and air and sea aid deliveries, alongside the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, the UAE field hospital inside Gaza, and various water and relief projects, reflecting the UAE’s steadfast humanitarian commitment to standing by brotherly nations during times of crisis.

Related Topics:
UAEGaza

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of continuing to invest in people, knowledge and technology, while strengthening the readiness of national institutions and embedding a culture of innovation and continuous development.

Abdullah: UAE to deepen global partnerships

41m ago2m read
The President’s directives reflected a leadership vision that places human dignity and the protection of life at the centre of the UAE’s humanitarian work.

UAE supports WHO response to Ebola outbreak

2m read
Al Hind to handle Indian passport, visa and consular services in UAE from 2026

Indian passport, visa services in UAE change from July

2m read
Dubai Municipality reported that 304,435 cubic metres of concrete were supplied to projects under construction in May.

Dubai records 1,523 construction site violations

1m read