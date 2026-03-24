GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Jazeera reroutes fresh food via Saudi to keep Kuwait shelves stocked

Fresh produce flown via Saudi Arabia to maintain supply during disruption

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Jazeera reroutes fresh food via Saudi to keep Kuwait shelves stocked

Dubai: Jazeera Airways has set up an alternative supply route into Kuwait to keep essential food items flowing amid ongoing regional disruption, marking a shift in how airlines are adapting to pressure on traditional logistics channels.

The airline moved its first shipment of 4.5 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables from Chennai into Kuwait using a combined air and land route through Saudi Arabia, helping maintain access to perishable goods that depend on speed and reliability.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Multimodal corridor through Saudi Arabia

The operation routed cargo into Qaisumah Airport in Saudi Arabia before transporting it overland into Kuwait, allowing supply chains to continue despite constraints affecting direct routes.

Fresh produce remains one of the most sensitive categories during disruptions, with limited shelf life leaving little room for delays. The ability to move such cargo efficiently reflects a growing need for flexible logistics models.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said the move goes beyond standard airline operations.

“In the current environment, connectivity is not only about moving people, it is also about ensuring the continued flow of essential goods into Kuwait. Establishing this supply chain corridor via Qaisumah allows us to support the national food reserves at this critical time. This is a responsibility we have embraced as Kuwait’s national carrier, and one we will continue to build on."

What this means for consumers

Maintaining steady supply of fresh produce helps limit the risk of shortages and sharp price swings in local markets. Alternative routes such as this can ease pressure in the short term, particularly for essential goods that rely on uninterrupted movement.

With disruptions still affecting traditional logistics channels, such corridors are likely to play a larger role in keeping supply chains stable and ensuring consumers continue to access everyday food items without significant disruption.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
KuwaitUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A Jazeera Airways aircraft.

Jazeera resumes Dubai flights, restores India network

2m read
A Jazeera Airways aircraft.

Jazeera Airways resumes Egypt flights via Saudi Arabia

1m read
A Jazeera Airways aircraft.

Jazeera Airways launches daily flights to UAE, Saudi

1m read
Lulu flies in 80,000kg of fresh food to UAE

Lulu flies in 80,000kg of fresh food to UAE

2m read