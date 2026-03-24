Fresh produce flown via Saudi Arabia to maintain supply during disruption
Dubai: Jazeera Airways has set up an alternative supply route into Kuwait to keep essential food items flowing amid ongoing regional disruption, marking a shift in how airlines are adapting to pressure on traditional logistics channels.
The airline moved its first shipment of 4.5 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables from Chennai into Kuwait using a combined air and land route through Saudi Arabia, helping maintain access to perishable goods that depend on speed and reliability.
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The operation routed cargo into Qaisumah Airport in Saudi Arabia before transporting it overland into Kuwait, allowing supply chains to continue despite constraints affecting direct routes.
Fresh produce remains one of the most sensitive categories during disruptions, with limited shelf life leaving little room for delays. The ability to move such cargo efficiently reflects a growing need for flexible logistics models.
Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said the move goes beyond standard airline operations.
“In the current environment, connectivity is not only about moving people, it is also about ensuring the continued flow of essential goods into Kuwait. Establishing this supply chain corridor via Qaisumah allows us to support the national food reserves at this critical time. This is a responsibility we have embraced as Kuwait’s national carrier, and one we will continue to build on."
Maintaining steady supply of fresh produce helps limit the risk of shortages and sharp price swings in local markets. Alternative routes such as this can ease pressure in the short term, particularly for essential goods that rely on uninterrupted movement.
With disruptions still affecting traditional logistics channels, such corridors are likely to play a larger role in keeping supply chains stable and ensuring consumers continue to access everyday food items without significant disruption.