Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai slipped again on Tuesday morning, extending a sharp run of declines that has kept buyers cautious and traders focused on how far the correction could run. At 8:30 am, the 24-karat rate dropped to Dh523.25, down from Dh530.75 a day earlier, while 22-karat gold fell to Dh484.75 from Dh491.50. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

The trend shows a steady erosion in prices from the start of the month, when 24-karat gold was trading well above Dh620 and briefly approached Dh640 levels. Since then, each successive session has chipped away at gains, with the decline accelerating after mid-March.

A similar pattern has played out across other purities. The 22-karat rate has fallen from above Dh580 in early March to the mid-Dh480 range, while 18-karat gold has dropped from around Dh470 to below Dh400, reflecting a broad-based correction across the market.

By March 17, 24-karat gold was still hovering near Dh600. Within days, it slipped below Dh560, then Dh540, before breaking under Dh530 and now moving closer to Dh520. The pace of decline has been consistent, with only brief pauses failing to reverse the direction.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.