Global sell-off drags bullion lower as volatility grips precious metals
Dubai: Gold shoppers in Dubai are seeing a sudden price break, with 22-karat gold slipping below Dh490 on Monday morning after a steep multi-day decline.
At 9:20 am, 24-karat gold was priced at Dh526.25, down from Dh541.50 a day earlier, while 22-karat fell to Dh487.25 from Dh501.50. The drop marks one of the sharpest short-term corrections this year, bringing prices closer to levels last seen before the recent rally. (Check latest UAE gold prices , alongside prices in , , , , , and .)
The move is already drawing attention from residents planning jewellery purchases, with lower prices improving affordability after weeks of elevated rates.
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The decline in Dubai tracks a broader global sell-off in bullion, with gold falling sharply amid rising volatility across financial markets. Prices dropped as much as 3.8% in international trading, bringing bullion close to wiping out its gains for the year.
The pressure comes from a combination of factors tied to the ongoing Middle East conflict. Oil price swings have raised inflation risks, which in turn are reducing expectations of near-term interest rate cuts by major central banks. Higher rates tend to weigh on gold, which does not offer yield.
At the same time, investors have been liquidating positions to cover losses in other asset classes, accelerating the downward move. Gold has now fallen for eight straight sessions and recorded its steepest weekly decline in decades.
Rania Gule, Senior Market Analyst at XS.com MENA, said the current phase reflects a complex market environment where short-term pressures are testing bullish momentum.
“Precious metals markets, led by gold and silver, are currently at a pivotal stage characterised by elevated uncertainty and conflicting investor expectations between a strong bullish scenario and a sharp correction,” she said.
Her view suggests that while gold continues to be supported by long-term drivers such as global uncertainty and institutional demand, sharp pullbacks remain part of the cycle.
In my view, gold continues to maintain strong structural bullish momentum supported by solid fundamental drivers, most notably ongoing global economic uncertainty and rising institutional demand for hedging. However, this momentum does not move in a straight line; it is often interrupted by sharp corrections that are necessary to rebuild long positions.
She added that a deeper correction cannot be ruled out if macro pressures persist, though this would not necessarily signal a long-term trend reversal.
“From my perspective, such a scenario does not necessarily signal a shift to a bearish trend; rather, it may provide an opportunity for investors to reposition and build long-term holdings at more attractive levels.”
The latest drop puts gold firmly back on the radar for UAE consumers, particularly those waiting for a price dip before making purchases. Prices have fallen significantly from mid-March highs, when 24-karat gold traded above Dh600.
Short-term direction remains uncertain, with markets reacting to geopolitical developments and shifts in interest rate expectations. In the near term, price movements are likely to remain volatile, though current levels are already prompting renewed buying interest across the retail segment.
- With inputs from Bloomberg.