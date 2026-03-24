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Amazon flags AWS disruption in Bahrain after drone activity

Cloud disruption in Bahrain pushes firms to shift workloads amid conflict risks

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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AWS advised customers experiencing throttling errors
AWS advised customers experiencing throttling errors
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Dubai: Amazon has confirmed that its cloud infrastructure in Bahrain has been disrupted following drone activity.

The company said its Amazon Web Services region in Bahrain was affected amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, marking another instance of critical infrastructure facing strain.

Customers moved to alternate regions

Amazon said it is actively shifting workloads to maintain continuity for clients, though it has not disclosed the scale of the disruption or a timeline for full recovery.

“As this situation evolves and, as we have advised before, we request those with workloads in the affected regions continue to migrate to other locations,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.

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Why this matters for UAE users

AWS forms the backbone of a wide range of services, from banking platforms and e-commerce systems to government operations. Any disruption, even if contained geographically, can ripple across interconnected systems and affect users beyond Bahrain.

Businesses in the UAE that rely on AWS may not face direct outages but could experience slower performance or temporary adjustments as traffic is redirected to other regions.

Second hit in weeks

This is the second disruption linked to the conflict in recent weeks. Earlier incidents had already affected AWS facilities in Bahrain and the UAE through power-related issues, prompting recovery efforts.

With uncertainty still surrounding the situation and no clear recovery timeline, businesses are likely to remain on alert, prioritising continuity planning while monitoring further developments closely.

- With inputs from Reuters.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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