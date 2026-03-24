Cloud disruption in Bahrain pushes firms to shift workloads amid conflict risks
Dubai: Amazon has confirmed that its cloud infrastructure in Bahrain has been disrupted following drone activity.
The company said its Amazon Web Services region in Bahrain was affected amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, marking another instance of critical infrastructure facing strain.
Amazon said it is actively shifting workloads to maintain continuity for clients, though it has not disclosed the scale of the disruption or a timeline for full recovery.
“As this situation evolves and, as we have advised before, we request those with workloads in the affected regions continue to migrate to other locations,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.
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AWS forms the backbone of a wide range of services, from banking platforms and e-commerce systems to government operations. Any disruption, even if contained geographically, can ripple across interconnected systems and affect users beyond Bahrain.
Businesses in the UAE that rely on AWS may not face direct outages but could experience slower performance or temporary adjustments as traffic is redirected to other regions.
This is the second disruption linked to the conflict in recent weeks. Earlier incidents had already affected AWS facilities in Bahrain and the UAE through power-related issues, prompting recovery efforts.
With uncertainty still surrounding the situation and no clear recovery timeline, businesses are likely to remain on alert, prioritising continuity planning while monitoring further developments closely.
- With inputs from Reuters.