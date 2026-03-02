Amazon said that it is actively working on multiple paths to mitigate the issue
Dubai: Amazon Web Services said yesterday (Sunday) that multiple services in its UAE region were experiencing disruptions, with some customers facing increased error rates when calling certain EC2 networking-related APIs.
In an update on its service health dashboard, AWS said the affected functions include AllocateAddress, AssociateAddress, DescribeRouteTable and DescribeNetworkInterfaces. The company added that it is actively working on multiple paths to mitigate the issue.
AWS advised customers experiencing throttling errors on AllocateAddress APIs to retry failed requests, noting that it is deploying configuration changes to address errors related to the AssociateAddress API and expects recovery within the next few hours.
It also said that DescribeRouteTable and DescribeNetworkInterfaces API calls without specifying zone, interface or instance IDs are expected to fail until the impacted zone is restored, recommending that customers pass these identifiers explicitly in their requests.
Meanwhile, there have been reports that the disruption may be linked to a facility in the UAE being hit by objects that caused a fire according to Reuters, but Amazon has neither confirmed nor denied these reports.
