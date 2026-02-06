Arnifi announces arni.ai at Web Summit Qatar

Arni.ai is set to revolutionise business set-up and expansion through AI
Arnifi, a Middle East-focused, technology-driven platform, announced the launch of arni.ai at Web Summit Qatar, marking a new era in how businesses plan, structure, and expand across the GCC.
A first of its kind globally, arni.ai’s organogram tool enables founders to visually design and evaluate corporate set-ups before incorporation. The tool allows users to map holding companies, operating entities, ownership layers, and cross-border relationships in an intuitive format.
Powered by AI, it can generate organograms for hundreds of listed companies in seconds, helping founders compare multiple structures, assess control, scalability, jurisdictional fit, and tax exposure, and make informed decisions early in the setup process.
Equally critical is arni.ai’s integrated AML and sanctions screening tool, which performs automated due diligence on entities, shareholders, and key stakeholders.
Launched as a free offering, it is the only platform providing integrated AML screening at no cost, ensuring compliance from day one and eliminating delays that typically arise from manual or post-incorporation checks.
Beyond planning and compliance, arni.ai brings together a suite of execution and support tools within a single platform. Its real-time business setup cost calculator offers clear visibility into incorporation, licensing, visa, and compliance expenses.
Arni Docs simplifies document preparation through guided templates, while a 24/7 AI business assistant supports users by answering questions, outlining next steps, and providing contextual guidance on structuring, compliance, and tax considerations.
Built on Arnifi’s years of experience supporting entrepreneurs and enterprises across company formation, compliance, visas, accounting, and operations, arni.ai translates institutional expertise into a scalable, AI-powered platform. Its debut at Web Summit Qatar introduced founders, startups, consultants, and international businesses to a unified solution designed to simplify even the most complex stages of business setup.
The launch positions Arnifi at the forefront of AI-led corporate technology, signaling a fundamental shift in how business setup and expansion across the GCC will be approached in the years ahead.
