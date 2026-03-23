India taps 41 nations for energy amid Hormuz tensions, PM Modi says

New Delhi: India is working to ensure uninterrupted supplies of oil, gas and fertilisers despite disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday , even as two Indian LPG carriers began moving through the strategic waterway, offering some relief amid ongoing tensions.

“A large quantity of crude oil, gas and fertilisers come to India through the Hormuz Strait route. Since the war began, movement through the strait has become very challenging. Despite this, we have ensured that supplies of petrol, diesel and gas are not severely impacted,” Modi said.

The vessels, which had remained stranded in the region following the escalation of tensions, began their journey early Monday and are expected to exit into the Gulf of Oman if conditions remain stable.

“At the same time, domestic production of LPG is also being increased. Continuous efforts are being made to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel remains smooth across the country,” he said.

“Our endeavour is that ships carrying essential items like oil, gas and fertilisers reach India safely. Several of our ships stranded in the Hormuz Strait have also arrived in India in recent days,” he added.

But with tensions in the region continuing, the safe movement of vessels — like the two LPG carriers currently navigating the strait — remains a key test of how resilient those measures are in practice.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.