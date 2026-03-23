Volatility in global crude markets has emerged as the central driver. Oil prices surged following attacks on key energy facilities across the Middle East, raising concerns over supply disruptions and pushing India’s import bill higher. Even after easing from recent peaks, crude continues to trade well above the $70 level assumed by the Reserve Bank of India.

Pressure on the rupee had been building even before the latest geopolitical developments, with the Reserve Bank of India actively intervening in currency markets for months to manage volatility. Its forward dollar positions are now nearing $100 billion across onshore and offshore markets, reflecting the scale of intervention required to contain sharp swings.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.