375,000 Indians return from West Asia conflict: PM Modi

New Delhi: More than 3.75 lakh (375,000) Indians have returned safely from conflict-hit West Asia , Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, as the government intensified efforts to support citizens abroad and manage the wider economic and energy impact of the crisis.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Modi said India has remained focused on the safety and welfare of its citizens in the region, where nearly one crore Indians live and work.

“In any crisis situation, the safety and security of Indians — both in the country and abroad — has always been our top priority,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he has personally spoken to leaders of several West Asian countries in two rounds of calls, securing assurances for the safety of Indian nationals.

“Since this war began, every Indian in the affected countries has been provided necessary assistance. All our missions are continuously engaged in helping Indians — whether workers or tourists,” he said.

At the same time, he acknowledged the human cost of the conflict. “Unfortunately, some people have lost their lives, and some have been injured. In such difficult times, families are being provided necessary support, and the injured are being ensured the best possible treatment,” he said.

The crisis has also affected Indian students in the Gulf region. Modi said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled Class 10 and 12 examinations in Indian schools across affected countries, with steps being taken to ensure that students’ education continues without disruption.

A significant portion of India’s crude oil, gas and fertiliser imports comes from Gulf nations, much of it routed through the Strait of Hormuz — a key global shipping channel that has emerged as a geopolitical flashpoint. “It has been a challenge for cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the war,” Modi said.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.