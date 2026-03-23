Shipping billionaire sails into war: Meet George Prokopiou, how his ships brave the Hormuz

George Prokopiou founded Sea Traders in 1974, Dynacom in 1991 and Dynagas in 2004 and took Dynagas LNG Partners public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2013.

The firms collectively own 102 tankers, dry bulk cargo ships and LNG carriers. Dynagas was one of the first companies to operate Arctic LNG carriers that could operate in frozen waters.

In 2021, he acquired Greek shipyard Hellenic Shipyards in a public tender for $44 million.