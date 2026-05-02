"It is very difficult for rats in a sewer pipe to know what's going on in the outside world. Some colour for the Iranian Leadership as they literally sit in the dark: 1. The United States has complete control of the Strait of Hormuz. 2. There is a hard currency, i.e. U.S. dollar, shortage. 3. Food and gasoline rationing are in place. 4. The entire international community has turned against you. 5. The BLOCKADE will continue, until there is pre-February 27 Freedom of Navigation," Bessent wrote on X while reacting to a report which claims that US Navy's blockade has put a dent on Tehran's strategy in the region.