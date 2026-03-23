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US–Israel War on Iran Day 24: What UAE residents need to know on March 23

Here’s a quick breakdown of the latest updates residents should know

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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US–Israel War on Iran Day 24: What UAE residents need to know on March 23
WAM

Dubai: As regional tensions continue, authorities across the UAE are maintaining high levels of readiness while ensuring daily life, education and essential services continue with minimal disruption. Here’s a quick breakdown of the latest updates residents should know.

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Debris incident in Abu Dhabi leaves one injured

An Indian national sustained minor injuries after debris fell in a residential area following a missile interception in Abu Dhabi. Emergency teams responded swiftly, and authorities confirmed the situation was under control.

Flights remain limited; travellers urged to check updates

Airlines across the UAE are operating reduced schedules due to weather and regional airspace conditions. Passengers are advised to confirm bookings, monitor flight status, and avoid heading to the airport without prior confirmation.

UAE responds to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran

The UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed that its air defence systems responded to incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) launched from Iran early on Monday, March 23, 2026. The ministry explained that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones.

Schools begin term with remote learning

Students across UAE schools have started the third academic term with two weeks of distance learning following spring break. The move ensures continuity in education while maintaining flexibility during the current situation.

Universities adopt online and hybrid models

Higher education institutions have resumed classes online, with some offering hybrid learning and temporary relocation options for students, particularly those in campus housing or overseas.

UAE reassures public on food security

Officials confirmed that food supplies remain stable, supported by strong global trade links, advanced logistics infrastructure and diversified import channels. Authorities say there is no disruption to essential goods.

Dubai business community signals resilience

Business leaders have reaffirmed confidence in Dubai’s economy, citing strong infrastructure, proactive governance and a diversified economic model as key factors sustaining investor trust.

UAE pushes for long-term Gulf stability

Diplomatic Adviser Dr Anwar Gargash emphasised that the UAE’s focus goes beyond a ceasefire, calling for lasting regional security solutions addressing missiles, drones and maritime threats.

Authorities review national preparedness

The UAE’s Higher Committee for Internal Security has reviewed readiness plans, focusing on strengthening coordination, ensuring business continuity and enhancing response capabilities across sectors.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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