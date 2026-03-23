Here’s a quick breakdown of the latest updates residents should know
Dubai: As regional tensions continue, authorities across the UAE are maintaining high levels of readiness while ensuring daily life, education and essential services continue with minimal disruption. Here’s a quick breakdown of the latest updates residents should know.
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An Indian national sustained minor injuries after debris fell in a residential area following a missile interception in Abu Dhabi. Emergency teams responded swiftly, and authorities confirmed the situation was under control.
Airlines across the UAE are operating reduced schedules due to weather and regional airspace conditions. Passengers are advised to confirm bookings, monitor flight status, and avoid heading to the airport without prior confirmation.
The UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed that its air defence systems responded to incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) launched from Iran early on Monday, March 23, 2026. The ministry explained that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones.
Students across UAE schools have started the third academic term with two weeks of distance learning following spring break. The move ensures continuity in education while maintaining flexibility during the current situation.
Higher education institutions have resumed classes online, with some offering hybrid learning and temporary relocation options for students, particularly those in campus housing or overseas.
Officials confirmed that food supplies remain stable, supported by strong global trade links, advanced logistics infrastructure and diversified import channels. Authorities say there is no disruption to essential goods.
Business leaders have reaffirmed confidence in Dubai’s economy, citing strong infrastructure, proactive governance and a diversified economic model as key factors sustaining investor trust.
Diplomatic Adviser Dr Anwar Gargash emphasised that the UAE’s focus goes beyond a ceasefire, calling for lasting regional security solutions addressing missiles, drones and maritime threats.
The UAE’s Higher Committee for Internal Security has reviewed readiness plans, focusing on strengthening coordination, ensuring business continuity and enhancing response capabilities across sectors.