UAE air defences responding to incoming missile, drone threats from Iran

UAE activates air defences against Iranian missile, drone threats
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed that its air defence systems responded to incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) launched from Iran early on Monday, March 23, 2026.
The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, in an X post, urged the public to "remain in a safe location".
On March 22, 2026, UAE air defence systems intercepted four ballistic missiles and 25 UAVs launched from Iran.
Since the start of the blatant Iranian aggression until Sunday, UAE air defences have intercepted 345 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,773 UAVs.
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