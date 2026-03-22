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UAE reviews national preparedness to tackle current challenges

Authorities urge adherence to safety guidelines as weather and other risks are monitored

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The UAE’s Higher Committee for Internal Security stresses public safety and efficient response measures.
The UAE’s Higher Committee for Internal Security stresses public safety and efficient response measures.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Higher Committee for Internal Security held a meeting on Sunday to review national preparedness and strengthen readiness to address current challenges.

The meeting, chaired by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, focused on ensuring business continuity and enhancing the efficiency of the country’s integrated security system.

Held via video conference, the session reviewed the latest weather developments and assessed preparedness levels, as well as field coordination among relevant authorities to ensure a swift response to potential incidents.

The committee also examined approved measures to deal with the current situation and weather conditions, stressing that the safety of the public and the protection of lives and property remain top priorities.

Authorities urged the public to adhere to safety guidelines, follow instructions issued by relevant entities and obtain information only from official sources.

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Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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Related Topics:
UAE weatherUS-Israel-Iran war

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