UAE reviews national preparedness to tackle current challenges

Authorities urge adherence to safety guidelines as weather and other risks are monitored
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Higher Committee for Internal Security held a meeting on Sunday to review national preparedness and strengthen readiness to address current challenges.
The meeting, chaired by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, focused on ensuring business continuity and enhancing the efficiency of the country’s integrated security system.
Held via video conference, the session reviewed the latest weather developments and assessed preparedness levels, as well as field coordination among relevant authorities to ensure a swift response to potential incidents.
The committee also examined approved measures to deal with the current situation and weather conditions, stressing that the safety of the public and the protection of lives and property remain top priorities.
Authorities urged the public to adhere to safety guidelines, follow instructions issued by relevant entities and obtain information only from official sources.
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