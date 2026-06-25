DIFC adds 182 firms in 2025 as Dubai reaches its highest global finance ranking
Dubai: Dubai has reached its highest position ever in the Global Financial Centres Index after another year of strong expansion in the Dubai International Financial Centre, where the number of regulated firms crossed the 1,000 mark for the first time.
The Dubai Financial Services Authority said it licensed and registered 182 new firms during 2025, a 16% increase from the previous year, taking the total number of regulated entities operating in DIFC to 1,050. The regulator described it as the third consecutive year of double-digit growth across Dubai's financial ecosystem.
Following the reporting period, Dubai climbed to seventh place globally in the Global Financial Centres Index published in March 2026, its highest ranking to date.
The annual report showed expansion across banking, wealth and asset management, insurance, capital markets and fintech, supporting Dubai's ambition under the D33 Agenda and DIFC 2030 Strategy to become one of the world's top four financial centres by 2033.
"The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) continues to support the rapid growth of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and DIFC 2030 strategies, which seek to position the Emirate as a global top four hub for finance, investment, and innovation by 2033," said Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of the DFSA.
"In 2025, we welcomed 182 regulated entities into our jurisdiction, bringing the total number to 1,050 – our third consecutive year of double-digit growth. Today, this dynamic and thriving ecosystem includes the vast majority of global systemically important banks (G-SIBs), as well as an extensive network of wealth and asset managers, capital markets firms, banks, insurers, auditors, and professional services firms."
Wealth and asset management remained one of DIFC's strongest growth areas. The number of authorised fund management firms increased to 121, while the total number of funds reached 276.
Assets under management climbed to $176 billion, up 4% from a year earlier, while assets under advisory increased 22% to $220 billion. DIFC also strengthened its position as a global hedge fund destination, hosting 87 hedge funds, including two of the world's largest.
Banks operating in DIFC reported combined balance sheets of $251 billion by the end of 2025, representing annual growth of 19% and almost tripling compared with 2015. Private banking assets under advisory rose 23% to $103.8 billion, with the client base exceeding 14,000.
The insurance sector expanded 15% during the year, driven largely by continued growth in reinsurance. Gross written premiums reached a record $4.24 billion among reinsurers and reinsurance underwriters, while insurance brokers generated $3.38 billion.
Capital markets also delivered another strong year. Outstanding debenture listings reached $147.4 billion, while outstanding sukuk listings stood at $107.9 billion, maintaining DIFC's position among the world's leading centres for Islamic debt markets.
Trading activity in the over-the-counter market accelerated sharply, with transaction value and volume more than doubling and reaching $13 trillion during the fourth quarter of 2025.
The report also highlighted growing adoption of artificial intelligence across DIFC firms. More than half of regulated firms, or 52%, reported using AI during 2025, compared with 33% a year earlier, while adoption of generative AI increased 166% year on year.
Interest in digital finance also continued to build. The DFSA's Tokenisation Regulatory Sandbox attracted 96 expressions of interest from companies across six jurisdictions following its launch in March 2025.
"In times of uncertainty, investors look for jurisdictions like DIFC with strong risk-based regulatory frameworks and approaches, institutional depth, and long-term strategic credibility," said Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA.
The regulator maintained its focus on market integrity during the year, progressing 17 enforcement investigations and resolving 81% of the 322 complaints it received within 28 days. It also issued 49 consumer alerts, a 69% increase from 2024, reflecting increased vigilance against scams and unauthorised financial activity.
International cooperation also expanded, with the DFSA ending the year as a signatory to 120 bilateral memoranda of understanding, five multilateral agreements and eight innovation partnerships, strengthening regulatory cooperation with authorities around the world.