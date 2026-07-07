DFSA proposes biggest overhaul of DIFC investment fund rules in 16 years

Dubai: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has proposed its most significant overhaul of the Dubai International Financial Centre's (DIFC) investment fund regulations since 2010, aiming to simplify rules for fund managers, strengthen investor protection and prepare the regulatory framework for new investment trends.

The regulator said the changes are intended to improve regulatory clarity, reduce unnecessary compliance requirements and better align the framework with international standards while maintaining appropriate investor safeguards.

Simplifying licensing requirements for investment managers by clarifying that activities such as arranging investments and dealing on behalf of clients are already covered under an asset management licence.

The proposed reforms would make the rules more flexible by tailoring regulatory requirements to the level of risk involved, rather than applying the same approach across different types of investment funds.

The proposals come as Dubai continues to expand its position as a regional wealth and asset management hub, with the DFSA saying the industry has evolved significantly over the past two decades.

The regulator on Monday published Consultation Paper No. 173, outlining a broad package of reforms to the DIFC's Collective Investment Fund framework, which has been in place since 2006.

The consultation is open until 7 September 2026, with the DFSA inviting feedback from fund managers, asset managers, fund administrators, legal advisers, auditors, compliance professionals and other participants in the DIFC investment funds industry.

Charlotte Robins, Managing Director of Policy and Legal at the DFSA, said the proposals are designed to support the continued growth of DIFC's wealth and asset management sector by ensuring regulation remains proportionate, internationally aligned and focused on investor protection.

No regulatory changes have been proposed in these areas yet, with the DFSA seeking industry views before developing future policy.

One is the tokenisation of investment funds and fund assets, where ownership units are represented digitally using blockchain technology. The other is the possible creation of a new long-term investment fund regime that could eventually give retail investors access to certain long-term assets, such as infrastructure or private market investments, which are currently limited to professional investors.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.