Australia has launched a new Skills in Demand (SID) visa program with three streams, effective December 7, 2024. This new visa replaces the Temporary Skills Shortage (TSS) visa, offering various pathways for skilled workers to live and work in Australia.

Key features of the SID Visa Program: The new visa program consists of three primary streams:

Specialist Skills Pathway: Designed to drive innovation and job creation.

Essential Skills Pathway: This replaces the Labour Agreement stream and is currently under development.

Core Skills Pathway: The most commonly used stream for meeting targeted workforce needs.

According to Australia's Department of Home Affairs, the new Skills in Demand (SID) visa offers increased flexibility and a streamlined pathway to permanent residency for skilled workers.

Visa holders can travel to and from Australia multiple times during the visa's validity. Additionally, the work experience requirement has been reduced to one year, making it easier for skilled workers to apply for permanent residency.

To be eligible for the SID visa, applicants must meet specific English language requirements as TSS visa applicants and have relevant work experience.

New Core Skills Occupation List

The Department of Home Affairs has also released a new Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL), streamlining the skilled migration process. This list, applicable to the Core Skills Pathway of the Skills in Demand (SID) visa, covers over 450 occupations across various sectors, including healthcare, technology, construction, and more.

To be eligible for the Core Skills Pathway, applicants must meet specific salary thresholds, ranging from AUD 70,000 to AUD 135,000. Those earning above AUD 135,000 may qualify for the Specialist Skills Pathway. This simplified approach aims to attract skilled workers and address labour shortages in key industries.

The Department has also highlighted announced that the new Core Skills Occupation List, developed based on labor market analysis and stakeholder consultations, will also apply to the direct entry stream of the Permanent Employer Nomination Scheme. Further updates regarding the SID visa program are anticipated in the coming days.

Additionally, the Department announced that applications for the TSS visa closed on December 6, 2024. Any outstanding applications submitted before this date will be processed under the current arrangements. Existing TSS visa holders can still apply for permanent residency if they meet the required criteria.

