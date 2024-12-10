Dubai: Kuwait has announced a temporary suspension of its widely used e-Visa system to facilitate upgrades aimed at improving the platform’s functionality.

This pause affects citizens from 53 countries who previously relied on the online system to obtain travel visas.

To ensure uninterrupted access, Kuwait is offering tourist visas upon arrival at Kuwait City International Airport.

The Ministry of Interior stated that the suspension is part of a modernisation initiative to enhance the e-Visa platform and provide a better user experience.

Although no timeline for reinstating the service has been given, officials have confirmed alternative measures to accommodate travellers during this period.

Requirements

Travellers from 53 eligible countries can secure a tourist visa upon landing in Kuwait. The process requires: A passport valid for at least six months; a confirmed return or onward flight ticket; a visa fee of 3 Kuwaiti Dinars (KWD) and residential address details in Kuwait.

Applications are processed at immigration checkpoints at Kuwait International Airport, where visitors must register their address for the duration of their stay.

Eligible countries

The following countries are eligible for the visa-on-arrival programme: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Laos, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States and Vatican.

Alternatives

For travellers who cannot use the visa-on-arrival facility, Kuwait offers several alternatives: Visit visa sponsored by a Kuwaiti resident: Requires sponsorship by a local individual or entity; GCC Residents’ Visa: Available to residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries with specific professions and Business Visa: Requires proof of work-related travel, such as an invitation letter and supporting documents.