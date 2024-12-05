Cairo: A Kuwaiti embassy has refused to grant an entry visa to a woman after she showed up at the mission building in an inappropriate dress, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.

The embassy, operating in an Arab country, sent a report to the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry about the incident explaining the reason for denying the visa for the woman, who was to travel to Kuwait for work.

Kuwaiti authorities have endorsed the embassy's decision, revoked a work permit for the woman, who is also placed on non-entry lists in the country, Al Anba quoted a security source as saying. Neither the nationality of the woman nor the date of the incident was given.

Kuwait has an overall population of 4.9 million people including 3.3 million foreigners.

Last month, Kuwait overhauled its residency rules, setting a foreigner's temporary stay at three months with a possible extension for a period not exceeding one year.

Regular residency can be granted for up to five years, 10 years for children of Kuwaiti women and property owners, and 15 years for investors, according to the new law.

Violating the temporary or regular residency or iqama rules is punishable by one- year imprisonment and a fine of up to KD 1,200 ($3,900).

Violating the visit residency rules is punishable by one year in prison and a maximum fine of KD2,000 dinars. A foreigner, who enters Kuwait on a visit visa, can stay for a period not exceeding three months.

The law incorporates tough penalties against illegal trafficking in residency permits to up to five years in prison and fines of KD10,000. The penalty is doubled if the offender is a state employee whose offence is committed while working within the scope of his/her job duties.

Kuwait's Emir Meshal Al Ahmad has issued a decree approving the new law that will replace an old one that has been in effect since 1959 with a view to addressing legislative gaps.