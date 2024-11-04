1 of 15
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump began a frantic last push across US swing states Sunday, with less than 48 hours of campaigning left to secure a decisive edge in a bitterly fought and historically close presidential election. Over 75 million people have cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday's climax. The race is down to the wire - with more states functionally tied in polls at this point than in any comparable election. Above, US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (L) walks on stage as she arrives for a campaign rally at the Craig Ranch Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada and Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures at supporters as he walks on stage during a campaign rally at the Sports and Expo Center at the Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan.
Image Credit: AFP
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump dances at the end of a campaign rally at Atrium Health Amphitheater in Macon, Georgia, on November 3, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris smiles during a campaign rally at Michigan State University's Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Michigan, on November 3, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
(L-R) Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Herschel Walker stand while listening to Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Atrium Health Amphitheater on November 03, 2024, in Macon, Georgia.
Image Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Supporters listen to former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak during a campaign rally at Atrium Health Amphitheater in Macon, Georgia, on November 3, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
Supporters listen to Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speak at a campaign rally at Jenison Field House on the campus of Michigan State University on November 03, 2024 in Lansing, Michigan.
Image Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Attendees place their hands over their hearts during the national anthem at a campaign event for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Macon, Georgia, on November 3, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for a campaign event at Jenison Field House at Michigan State University (MSU) in East Lansing, Michigan, US, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
A supporter holds a cutout photograph of Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Atrium Health Amphitheater on November 03, 2024 in Macon, Georgia.
Image Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Supporters listen to US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speak during a campaign rally at Michigan State University's Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Michigan, on November 3, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
Former US President Donald Trump, right, and Carmen Ramirez, mother of Minelys "Mimi" Rodriguez Ramirez, center, during a campaign event at Atrium Health Amphitheater in Macon, Georgia, US, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
US Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign event at Jenison Field House at Michigan State University (MSU) in East Lansing, Michigan, US, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Supporters of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump participate in a caravan to show their support in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 3, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
Supporters wait in line to enter a campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Macon, Georgia, on November 3, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
Supporters listen as former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event in support of Democratic Presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Baird Center on November 03, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Image Credit: Getty Images via AFP