Extreme diets are dangerous, but some diets work wonderfully for celebrities and common people alike. With Mediterranean diet, being voted as the best overall diet for the sixth year in a row in 2023 by a panel of experts for US News & World Report, we look at Hollywood stars who swear by this meal plan. This diet is rich in plant-based food items and low on meat and dairy.
As the name goes, it’s followed mainly in countries including Greece, Italy, and Spain. It’s known to promote heart health and brain function, prevent bone loss and regulate blood sugar levels. While Selena has been following this religiously, Cruz also believes that this eating plan has helped her remain fit.
American actor John Goodman lost 200 pounds while following the Mediterranean diet. According to reports he worked with fitness guru Mackie Shilstone to help lose weight after he hit 400 pounds over a decade ago. Shilstone got Goodman on a "Mediterranean-style eating plan" in 2015, which leans heavily toward fish, nuts, olive oil, vegetables, and fruit. He lost weight slowly by exercising and taking between 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day.
Disney-star-turned-pop-singer Selena Gomez drinks olive oil before going on stage and follows a healthy diet while on tour that includes veggies, protein, brown rice, and healthy chicken salad. Since she suffers from auto-immune disease Lupus, this diet has helped her combat her health condition.
Caterine Zeta Jones, at 53, follows Mediterranean diet to its last letter. In an interview with the fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar in 2021, she said: "I have a salad every meal other than breakfast because I just adore it," she said. Her favorite consists of mix of spinach, arugula, pine nuts, tomatoes, blue cheese, dried cranberries, and a dressing made of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and mustard. In classic Mediterranean diet fashion, she also adds a light protein like chicken or "something light that doesn't weigh me down too much."
'Vanilla Sky' star Penelope Cruz follows the Mediterranean diet because it's close to the cuisine she enjoys in her home country, Spain, and eats fruits, vegetables, quality protein, and avoids dairy, sugar, and gluten.
'Knight and Day' actress Cameron Diaz uses "protein + carbs + good fats + leafy greens" as a formula for her meals and enjoys "a Mediterranean-style diet" that emphasises "produce, whole grains, good fats and healthy proteins."
American chef, restaurateur, television personality Geoffrey Zakarian swears by Mediterranean diet. His mantra: Don’t skip breakfast and incorporate seasonal vegetables and fruits in your diet.
American fitness personality and actress Brooke Burke is a true believer of the wonders of following the Mediterranean. She leans towards lean meat, fish, crunchy vegetables, olive oil, and green tea and avoids starches, flour, processed foods, and saturated fats.
